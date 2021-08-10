SOUTHERN INDIANA — Starting Thursday, students and staff within the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation (NAFCS) following the county's elevation to orange on the state department of health COVID-19 map.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed Tuesday that he received word that the county is now orange, a day ahead of its official change on the state website. The map, which tracks the seven-day positivity rate and number of new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, is updated every Wednesday. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel confirmed Tuesday that the Clark County remains orange for now, as it has been for several weeks.
In an update Sunday to the NAFCS website, Superintendent Brad Snyder announced that if the county was elevated to orange, masks would be required in schools. Greater Clark County Schools announced over the weekend that masks would be required starting Monday, as at that time more than 1,100 students were currently quarantining due to COVID-19.
On Monday, dozens turned out for the NAFCS school board meeting to express opposition to the updated mask policy, with more than an hour of public comment.
Although recent legislation gives elected officials the final say in mandates such as masking or other COVID-19 mitigation rather than health officials, Harris said that he's looking at a phased response to the rise in cases as it pertains to the wider community, not just schools. He said that as they continue to rise, "the next phase of the response would be strongly recommending a return to use of masks while in public places indoors," he said.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday a total of 92 new COVID-19 cases reported between Clark County and Floyd County — 64 in Clark and 28 in Floyd.
The seven-day positive rate for unique individuals in Clark County is 23.7%, with the seven-day rate for all tests at 13.1%. In Floyd County, the seven-day positivity for unique individuals is 16.6% and a seven-day rate for all tests of 9.6%.
Statewide, there were 2,234 news cases reported, and 27 new deaths. There were no new deaths reported in either Clark or Floyd counties Tuesday.
The case counts locally are higher than they've been since January for Clark County and February for Floyd. The number of people getting tested for the disease is also on the rise in both counties.
Clark County Health Department Administrator Doug Bentfield said the department started to see more appointments being made for its drive-through site tests last week, and on Monday, staff performed 136 of the standard PCR nasal swab tests, and 91 rapid tests. On Tuesday, 114 appointments were scheduled at the drive-through health department site. Bentfield said everyone gets the PCR, and those with symptoms are also given a rapid test.
"We've gone from doing an average of 10-15 [tests a day] to 100 in no time," Bentfield said Tuesday afternoon. Part of that could be due to the closure of the state-sponsored Optum site in Clarksville at the end of June, but the rise in testing could be associated with the rise in cases overall in Clark County, Bentfield said.
"It started picking up last week but yesterday was intense," he said, adding that there's not a particular age group they're seeing more than others. "It's the whole span — it's obviously kids from schools, middle-aged all the way up to seniors.
"I do think there's a lot of folks that are testing because they have an exposure, they may not be symptomatic yet but I also think that we're seeing a lot of symptomatic people coming through."
Vaccinations are available in the main health department building at that location.
In Floyd County, Dr. Harris said he's seen a 23.8% increase over the past week in tests performed at the health department, Baptist Health Floyd and the urgent care center. This week, that could be up to a 30% increase, if the trend continues. The week of Aug. 2 through 8, there were 80 rapid tests done, 12 of which were positive, and 20 PCR tests.
"It's just showing that the disease is becoming more prevalent in the community, it's as simple as that," Harris said. "I think there are people that test because they think they have it, there are people that test because they want to be sure they don't have it. But, in any case, we're seeing an increased interest in the whole country because of the resurgence in case numbers and the Delta variant."
He added that while Floyd County has roughly a 52% overall vaccination rate, those 20 to 40 are still among those least vaccinated; this is after those younger than 12 who aren't able to be.
And since those age groups are more likely to have young children at home, Harris said local health professionals have been seeing whole unvaccinated families testing positive for COVID.
"The Delta variant is much more virulent and its much more transmissible and I think that's why we're seeing more tests and more cases," he said. The health officer also added that while he knows people have different reasons for choosing not to be vaccinated, "my plea would be to get people to think about this from a health and safety perspective and not this politicizing, polarizing issue."
