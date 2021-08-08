FLOYD COUNTY — Masks are currently optional at New Albany-Floyd County Schools, but they will be required if the county reaches higher levels of COVID-19 transmission.
The district will implement an updated mask policy based on the state's color-coded system tracking COVID-19 spread, according to a letter from NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder posted Sunday on the district's website.
Floyd County is currently in the yellow category. According to the updated policy, staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear a face covering, but it remains optional.
However, if the county reaches the orange or red category, face coverings will be required indoors for staff and students. Also, if the county is categorized as red, visitors will not be permitted past the main office area of school buildings.
NAFC returned to school last Tuesday, and within the first four days of school, it has already faced significant positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, Snyder said. The "number of close contacts resulting from these positive cases is quickly rising," causing students to miss school.
"We believe these steps will assist in reducing the spread AND reduce the number of students missing school due to quarantine," Snyder said in the statement.
Greater Clark County Schools announced Saturday it will be adjusting its masking policies based on the color-coded system. Clark County is in the orange category, so it will be requiring masks for staff and students starting Monday.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris' executive order requiring students in kindergarten through sixth grade to wear masks indoors was stalled by the Floyd County Commissioners and eventually modified to leave the decision up to individual school systems. The NAFCS school board will meet Monday night.
Clarksville Community Schools was the only Southern Indiana school system to start the school year with a mask requirement for all staff and students. The board adopted the policy last Monday before the first day of classes on Thursday.
Snyder said NAFCS will continue to monitor the data and adjust its plans as needed. Face coverings are also required on buses due to federal requirements, and the district is requiring unvaccinated adults (including staff and visitors) to wear masks indoors if they are unvaccinated, regardless of the code status.
