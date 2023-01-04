NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Housing Authority (NAHA) has been designated a Local Housing Counseling Agency (LHCA) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which will allow the agency to provide housing counseling services to qualifying residents in Clark and Floyd counties.
To obtain the designation, NAHA Family Self-Sufficiency employee Cindy Senter passed the HUD housing counseling certification examination. Subsequently, the agency developed a detailed work plan that was approved by HUD and allows NAHA to provide: Pre-purchase one-on-one homeownership counseling; pre-purchase home buyer education workshops; home maintenance and financial management workshops and counseling; and partnering with Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority and their foreclosure prevention program. The primary objectives of the program are to improve financial literacy, expand homeownership opportunities, and improve access to affordable housing.
“NAHA has provided support for families pursuing the dream of home ownership and financial improvement for many years by making direct referrals to certified housing programs that were only available in Kentucky because southern Indiana did not have a LCHA,” said NAHA Executive Director David Duggins.
Qualifying individuals and families would have to travel to Kentucky and often experienced long waits due to overburdened agencies, Duggins said.
“By providing housing counseling, Cindy (Senter) can assist homebuyers with a variety of issues, such as educating participants in finding a home, selecting an appropriate mortgage product, and resolving credit issues," he said. "Through her hard work on the examination and HUD’s approval, we can now offer one-on-one support for prospective homeowners in both Floyd and Clark counties.”
Senter, whose title is now NAHA housing counselor, said she is proud of herself for “getting through the loads of material and passing the test. I am also proud of NAHA management for allowing me to do so in order to benefit our residents and other community members who really want to become homeowners and never dreamed they would have the opportunity to achieve that goal.”
