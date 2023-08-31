The New Albany High School 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at New Albany High School’s front foyer and commons area. Guests should enter Door 1.

This year’s class includes: Richard E. Boling II, 1985; John Buerger, faculty, 1977-2017; Richard Clipp, 1971; Elizabeth Barth Cody, 1926; Jason Flener, 1994, faculty 1997-2017; Leslie Craig Henderzahs, 1983; John W. Richardson, faculty, 1965-1996; Dr. Norman Rowe, 1984; Judy Wentzell Schad, 1960; Jacquelyn Manor Taylor-Boggs, 1968; and Stuart Barth Wrege, 1935.

Tickets are $25. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 812-981-7621 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. by Sept. 14.

Reservations can also be mailed or delivered to NAHS (Hall of Fame), 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany 47150.

The public is invited.

