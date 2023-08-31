The New Albany High School 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at New Albany High School’s front foyer and commons area. Guests should enter Door 1.
This year’s class includes: Richard E. Boling II, 1985; John Buerger, faculty, 1977-2017; Richard Clipp, 1971; Elizabeth Barth Cody, 1926; Jason Flener, 1994, faculty 1997-2017; Leslie Craig Henderzahs, 1983; John W. Richardson, faculty, 1965-1996; Dr. Norman Rowe, 1984; Judy Wentzell Schad, 1960; Jacquelyn Manor Taylor-Boggs, 1968; and Stuart Barth Wrege, 1935.
Tickets are $25. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 812-981-7621 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. by Sept. 14.
Reservations can also be mailed or delivered to NAHS (Hall of Fame), 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany 47150.
The public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.