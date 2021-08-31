NEW ALBANY — The New Albany High School community is mourning the loss of Nancy Givens, an assistant principal known for her kindness and her dedication to the school.
Givens died Sunday at age 55 after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She worked for 23 years at the high school, and she has served as one of the school’s assistant principals since 2014.
Givens started at NAHS in 1998 as a special education teacher, and she worked from 2006 to 2014 as a special education facilitator before moving to the administrative role.
Justin Campbell, a former counselor at NAHS, worked with Givens for about six years, and they became good friends.
Campbell said Givens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 but had a weakened immune system as she battled cancer. She had just been making progress with her fight against cancer before she was hospitalized for about four weeks with COVID-19.
Givens’ work at NAHS went beyond her administrative duties, according to Campbell.
“If a kid needed a food basket, she would drive it to their house even if it was after hours,” he said. “If a kid needed to talk, even though she had so many other administrative duties to do, she would stop and talk to him.”
He introduced Givens to his church, Canaan Christian Church in Louisville, which she eventually joined. She was an active member of the church who became a leader of its usher ministry.
Campbell said they had a “blessed friendship.” They both connected through their faith, and she supported him as he wrote several books. They would often enjoy activities such as local festivals and concerts together.
“Probably one of the biggest parts of her personality was understanding that no matter what circumstances came, she could still have joy and be filled with joy,” he said. “Her personality was loving, caring and kind.”
Laura McGuirk worked for 22 years as high school counselor at NAHS, and Givens was her colleague and her friend.
There is a now a “huge void” at the high school as students and staff grieve the loss of Givens, she said.
“I’m just heartbroken,” McGuirk said. “She was such as special person.”
Givens was a “tireless advocate” for students, and serving NAHS students and staff was “her passion and her life, McGuirk said.
“She was outstanding in all of her roles,” she said. “She was just such a caring spirit and she advocated for kids. She led by example, and she truly was an inspirational person in every aspect.”
There was “always a smile on her face,” McGuirk said, and she was able to exude positive energy even during difficult times.
Matthew Jacobi is a French teacher in his 14th year at NAHS. In 2015, Givens was one of the staff members to join students and staff on a trip to Europe organized by Jacobi, which included visits to Germany, France, England, Austria and the Czech Republic.
“[Givens] was all about it,” he said. “She just wanted to experience it, and she had never been to Europe before. She was excited to experience it, and she took it all in.
“I have great memories of her in Europe and the people who went with us at that time, and it’s so sad, because she had just talked to me about a year ago and really, really wanted to go to Italy. She was like, I need to plan a trip to Italy, I need to do this. She was close to retirement and was planning to retire in a few years.”
Jacobi recalled Givens loved music. She had an impressive vinyl collection at her home, and he went to several concerts with her over the years.
He also enjoyed seeing her get on stage to perform funny skits for a “Teachers Got Talent” fundraiser presented at the school.
“She was just a fun lady,” he said. “She made everyone feel welcome and friendly and invited."
McGuirk traveled with Givens multiple times, including the 2015 trip to Europe led by Jacobi and a 2018 American School Counselor Association Conference in Los Angeles.
As a friend, Givens was supportive and “willing to listen in good times and bad,” she said.
New Albany-Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder said Givens was a “bright light” in the school community.
“She was just a really joyful person who always had a smile and a ginormous heart, and she was good with kids,” Snyder said. “She was very pleasant and easy to be around, and she was just a lovely, lovely person.”
Campbell said Givens might not have been the first one in the office at the high school, but she was often the last one to leave.
“She always wanted to be on her game,” Campbell said. “She always wanted to make sure things got done correctly.”
Campbell said Givens understood how a Core 40 diploma serves as a “lifeline for other possibilities” for students, and she worked toward helping kids achieve that goal.
“She made sure, however she could, that she was helping kids have the chance to succeed,” he said.
Jacobi said Givens was understanding and calm in her job as assistant principal.
“She would listen and give you feedback,” he said. “She was good with kids, and she could de-escalate a situation like no one can. She was just a friendly ear, and she would listen and give you advice to help you through whatever.”
She was a Christian who lived her faith, Jacobi said.
“She was just good people,” he said. “She is truly the definition of good people.”
According to Givens’ obituary, a drive-thru visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Kraft Funeral Service at 2776 Charlestown Road in New Albany.
A memorial service will be available to view on Facebook Live on Thursday, Sept. 2. at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/kraftfuneral with inurnment to take place at Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, people are asked to express sympathy through donations to the Nancy K. Givens and John C. Schopper Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of New Albany High School.
