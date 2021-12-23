NEW ALBANY — Local residents have come together to support a Bowling Green community that was devastated by the recent tornado.
Maddy Sullivan, a 2016 New Albany High School graduate, teaches third grade at Jennings Creek Elementary in Bowling Green, and since the tornado hit earlier this month, she has worked to support families from the school community that have been affected.
Ellie White, Sullivan's best friend from NAHS, has worked with her family in New Albany to assist Maddy with support for the Bowling Green community, including donations of needed items and financial assistance, and the Anchor Club of NAHS helped out with the efforts.
Sullivan said she “didn’t really understand the magnitude of what was to come” when she said good-bye to her students the day before the disaster struck.
She heard the sirens go off at 12:45 a.m., and she huddled in the hallway. She heard the tornado coming past, and the power went out. Her house wasn’t affected by the tornado, but she later learned that homes nearby were badly hit.
The school was open for refuge to community members in the early morning hour that day, and the school community has helped out as much as they could, Sullivan said.
“Being a teacher is so much more than teaching kids how to do math and read, it’s making sure they are safe, providing unconditional love and caring for their overall well-being,” Sullivan said.
When she awakened that Saturday morning, her focus was to get in touch with all the students to make sure that they were OK.
She later learned that one of her students, 8-year-old Nolynn Brown, was lost to the tornado, along with six of his family members. He was a “friend to everybody,” she said, and on Monday, she spoke at a candlelight vigil in Bowling Green to honor Nolynn.
“He was honestly one of the best kids I’ve ever taught,” she said. “It’s hard, because it doesn’t hurt any less to this day. He was very kind. He was always supporting classmates and supporting me. He was truly one of a kind.”
When she returns to school, Sullivan said it will be important to care for the mental health and well-being of the students.
“The things that they’ve seen and experienced are unimaginable,” she said.
When Ellie heard about the tornado that hit Bowling Green, she immediately reached out to her friend to make sure she was OK.
“I was stuck here wanting to do anything I could to help, so my mom and I worked together just to reach out to our community, to New Albany High School and to anyone we knew, pretty much, to collect donations," she said.
Ellie’s sister, Eve, is a member of the school’s Anchor Club, and she was among the students who donated items to the Bowling Green community. In addition to monetary donations, the NAHS donated items such as clothing, food, trash bags, feminine hygiene products and wipes.
“The outpouring of support and donations and the love and compassion the community has shown has been awesome,” Ellie said.
Ellie’s mother, Deanna White, has also helped out with the efforts. She was contacted on Facebook by a former NAHS classmate living in North Carolina, who raised $2,000 to support Sullivan’s school community.
“I just thought that was so amazing,” Deanna said. “I haven’t talked to her in 30 years.”
Sullivan has seen an outpouring of support from the New Albany, and she estimates that at least $4,000 has come from those efforts. She has worked with her mother to distribute the donations to families in need.
The donations have gone straight to the families, and they have helped out with needs such as getting people into hotels, she said.
“I’ve had so many tears of sorrow and tears of grief, but I’ve also been so overwhelmed by the love and support that’s been given,” she said. “New Albany is my hometown, and I still have friends and family who live there.”
"As soon as it happened, multiple students in my class completely lost their homes and completely lost everything,” Sullivan said. "Immediately, so many families from New Albany, my old high school banded together. We’ve been able to provide Christmas for those kids, and even things that you don’t think about, like cat food, dog food and kitchen stuff.”
