NEW ALBANY — In the decades since she lived in New Albany, conductor Karen Kamensek has become a major figure in the classical music world as she has led operas and orchestras across Europe and the United States.
On Sunday, she was among those recognized with a Grammy Award for the Metropolitan Opera production of “Akhnaten” by Philip Glass. The production, led by Kamensek, was awarded for “Best Opera Recording.”
She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in November of 2019 with “Akhnaten.” To receive a Grammy for the performance is a “mega-honor,” she said.
“It’s kind of a bucket list thing,” she said. “Actually, I never thought in my life I would be nominated for a Grammy, but there it went, and then to win — it’s a slam dunk.”
She is now in Phoenix conducting the Arizona Opera’s production of “Così fan tutte” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which opens Friday night. She was unable to attend the Grammy Awards due to rehearsal, but three of the lead soloists from “Akhnaten” accepted the award at the ceremony.
“What was so nice is that the Grammy announcement came during a piano technical rehearsal, and so I was jumping and squeaking on the podium going ‘oh my god, oh my god,’” Kamensek said.
That evening, orchestra members brought her a bouquet and sang the words “happy Grammy to you” to the tune of “Happy Birthday to You.”
“Everyone was so excited — it’s not so often that it happens,” Kamensek said.
She was born in Chicago, and her family moved to New Albany when she was 5. She learned to play piano at 4, and she started playing violin at 8. She was involved with music programs at Scribner Middle School and New Albany High School, and a number of teachers helped her grow as a musician.
Kamensek was involved with the Floyd County Youth Symphony, and she took lessons with a piano teacher at University of Louisville. As a high school student, she played piano with the Louisville Orchestra.
In 1987, she graduated from NAHS, and she received degrees in orchestral conducting and piano performance from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.
“I owe the region very, very much in terms of my musical foundation,” Kamensek said.
She has worked with Philip Glass throughout her career, and she is an expert on the composer’s work. To lead the production of “Akhnaten” at the Metropolitan Opera has been a “dream come true,” she said, and it’s been one of the most positive musical experiences in her career.
The opera follows the life and religious beliefs of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Akhnaten.
“Just getting to the Met and being able to collaborate with all the musicians in that wonderful house from the chorus to the orchestra to the technicians,” Kamensek said. “I grew up immersed watching the broadcasts when I was young, and then I lived in New York for a long time and observed many rehearsals…so for me, it’s kind of coming full circle.”
The “Akhnaten” team knew about the nomination for a while, she said. The Grammy ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but it was postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We felt our chances were pretty good — we were in very esteemed company with our other four nominees in our category, but there has been such hype around this production,” she said.
For Kamensek and others in the performing arts industry, it was tough when the pandemic hit.
“We had been hired to do the revival of ‘Akhnaten,’ which is coming up again in a month, and when the shutdown happened, we were all in shock,” Kamensek said. “Many of us lost months and months of work. Some people landed on their feet more than others in the music business. Those of us in the middle of our careers had to be patient, because reinventing ourselves when you’ve been doing this all your life is very difficult.”
She kept in touch with the “Akhnaten” musicians during the shutdown, and they had group phone calls to check on and support each other.
For about a year, she has been able to continue working as usual, but from March, 8, 2020 until October of 2020, she was on hiatus. During that time, she stayed at her home in Southern France.
“I’ve never been unemployed in my life,” Kamensek said. “I’ve made my living from music, luckily, my whole life, and this was the first time where I went, huh, now what? I don’t even really take a vacation willingly. It was a complete shutdown with very little prospects.”
This week, Kamensek has received plenty of congratulations from people she knew from Southern Indiana, including former teachers and classmates.
Linda DeRungs, retired NAHS choral director, taught Kamensek in high school, and she has enjoyed following her former student’s career over the years, including attending performances in places such as Vienna, Copenhagen and San Diego.
“She was one of my favorite students,” DeRungs said. “It was obvious how talented she was.”
DeRungs is driving to Phoenix this week to watch Friday’s performance of “Così fan tutte” and possibly meet with Kamensek.
She describes Kamensek as an “extraordinary” musician with “impeccable” technique and the ability to connect with the musicians she conducts.
It is rewarding to see former students succeed, DeRungs said, and she was delighted to see her former student win the Grammy. She notes the significance of women becoming more recognized in the conducting world, in which women remain underrepresented.
“In my lifetime and more recently, women are starting to get major appointments for major orchestras, and it’s still in a tiny minority,” DeRungs said. “There are a lot of talented women out there, and some of them are starting to get these gigs.”
Kathy Johnson, a retired NAHS orchestra teacher, also taught Kamensek in high school. It was exciting to work with her when she was a young and “clearly motivated” musician, and she has enjoyed watching her go so far in her career, she said.
“It’s just amazing — you’re proud of all your students, you’re excited for what they’ve done…she’s just been all over the world and she’s worked with these amazing people,” Johnson said.
She has remained in touch with Kamensek, and she praises her former student for working hard to “take the talent that she had and make the best of it.”
“She’s just very serious about what she does, yet she’s very much just as easy to talk to and enjoyable to be around as she was before,” Johnson said.
Kamensek has a full schedule ahead of her, and from May to June, she will return to New York City for the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of “Akhnaten.”
“I’m always excited about the next project that’s coming up, because it’s a constant juggling of performing in one thing and preparing for the next,” she said. “It’s like any sports person preparing for the next meet or the next match or whatever — it’s the same thing.”
