NEW ALBANY – Boxes overflowing with cans and boxes of food sit, covering rows of empty student desks in a classroom at New Albany High School.
Principal Michelle Ginkins looked around and discovered more meals to add to a few boxes to make them complete.
In another room, staff members carried in presents, wrapped in colorful paper, stacking them in an empty conference room in groups, sectioning them off for each student.
For years, the school has hosted its own angel tree and food baskets for those students in the most need, identified by staff members who know of the students’ home situations. Many of the students were helped for years by programs such as Shop with a Cop and Blessings in a Backpack that provided holiday gifts, clothing and food to last when school isn’t in session, according to NAHS counselor Jessy Spainhour. However, those are for younger students and as the kids get older, they qualify for fewer services.
Spainhour said that’s where the teachers and staff at NAHS step in.
“We know we have kids and families that need help,” Spainhour said. "We want to be able to help take some of the stress off our families."
So the school started its own “Bulldog Angel Tree,” named after the school’s mascot, said counselor Pauletta Stewart. Staff members “adopt” an anonymous student and purchase clothing and various necessities as well as some fun items to gift them for the holidays.
The whole school also collects food throughout the year to give those same students over extended breaks, including the upcoming two weeks off school. In addition to basic food items such as canned goods and cereals, students will be given a gallon of milk, a ham and bread to help feed them over the extended break.
“Blessings in a backpack helps the elementary-aged students. In the high schools, we didn’t see that. That’s how it started, just to help those families as much as we can,” Spainhour said. “At each break, we do a food drive … just so when we’re off school for two weeks, we want to make sure kids have a meal while they are home and just to help out.”
About 50 high school students will receive a basket with food and gifts. Arrangements are made with families for pick up or delivery of the boxes.
"I think for any age, you want Christmas to be special for everybody," Stewart said. "You want everybody to have that opportunity. It's so rewarding for those families, but it's also rewarding for those people who go shopping for them and are able to help out."
"I want everybody to be able to have a happy holiday and enjoy that with their family, and if we can take some of that stress away to help them enjoy it, it just makes you feel good to help someone who needs the help," Spainhour said.
They said the parents are appreciative of the assistance, too.
"It's not only good to see it's helping the kids, but it's helping the parents," Stewart said. "The parents are just as excited and appreciative as those kids are."
Spainhour said all the student angels were adopted by staff members within the school, including teachers, custodians and more.
"Our staff is awesome," she said. "We've been very fortunate that the staff has stepped in. It's everybody."
