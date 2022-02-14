NEW ALBANY — New Albany High School senior Anasha Crowdus has been recognized for her accomplishments and leadership in her school and the community.
Crowdus is the recipient of a $1,000 Black History Makers of Today scholarship from McDonald's. She was nominated by Eddie Bobbitt, senior counselor at NAHS.
The scholarship was offered to 20 Black high school seniors in the Louisville area who demonstrated "the ability to help uplift their peers or community through positive behavior or change.” It is given in recognition of Black History Month.
“I was really surprised, and I’m honored to get the scholarship and very thankful that I was nominated,” Crowdus said.
In addition to being a strong student, she is an athlete who plays basketball and soccer and runs track at NAHS. She is also a member of the student council, as well as the school’s Anchor Club, a student-led organization focused on volunteering and philanthropy in the community.
She hopes to attend Ball State University, and she is still deciding what she wants to focus on for her major. The scholarship will be a “big help” as she buys textbooks for college, she said.
She will be a first-generation college student, and she wants “set the tone” to inspire others. It has been especially meaningful as a Black student, Crowdus said.
“I just want to show other Black students in the community that this could be them, and we should really step up in the community and be leaders for our race and the students who will come after us,” she said.
She mentioned the challenges of navigating school during the pandemic.
“Through the pandemic, it’s been hard being at home and then waking up every day to find the motivation to continue with school as well as going to practice every day, but I got through it, and now I’m back at school, and I like it better being around friends,” Crowdus said.
Bobbitt said Crowdus was an “easy choice” for the scholarship based on her work in the community, including her volunteerism, academic performance, leadership and involvement in student athletics.
Recipients of the scholarship must have at least at 3.0 GPA. The scholarship criteria also outlines “leadership through volunteering, support of their peers or other acts of leadership” and “a dedication to strengthening their culture and inviting others to learn about their culture.”
Her teachers and basketball coach gave “glowing remarks,” he said. He describes her as a “well-rounded” student, noting that she is someone that others can count on.
“She’s reliably taken the lead in how she interacts with her teammates, and she’s outstanding in all regards,” Bobbitt said. “To nominate her was really easy, and for her to be a recipient makes me really happy.”
