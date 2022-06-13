NEW ALBANY — New Albany High School is bringing back its production of “Beauty and the Beast” for the upcoming International Thespian Festival.
New Albany Theatre Arts students are rehearsing for their June 23 performance at the thespian festival, which will take place June 20-24 in Bloomington. The school is one of only six high school theater programs across the country to perform on the main stage.
Ahead of the festival, there will also be two performances of “Beauty and the Beast" at the school’s auditorium. Tickets are now on sale for the local shows, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17.
Amy Miller, theater director at New Albany High School, said the work began in August 2021 after the school was selected by Disney Theatricals and Music Theatre International to pilot a new version of “Beauty and the Beast.”
“We took this new script, and it had some new edits and cuts and stuff with it — it’s really piloting a new version of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’" she said.
The school presented the show in November, and the production was judged and selected for the International Thespian Festival performance. The students have continued to work on the show throughout the school year.
“We didn’t just let it go away,” Miller said. “They’ve picked up the show with bits and pieces of rehearsals all this semester leading up to this summer so that we really could pack it up and go. These kids have put in a tremendous amount of work and hours to keep choreography clean, lines learned and have the show ready to do again here and in Bloomington.”
The local performances will allow the students to “clean the show up” before the big performance at the festival, and it is also a fundraiser for the department, according to Miller.
“Our performances not only allow us to practice our show, but it’s a great fundraising opportunity for our friends and family to get out and see the kids and to continue to help us get the show on the road,” she said.
In addition to staging their show, New Albany High School students will be able to watch performances by other schools and attend a variety of workshops.
The school’s theater program has been featured multiple times at the International Thespian Festival, which previously took place in Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to Bloomington.
New Albany Theatre Arts was also selected to perform its production of “My Fair Lady” in 2020 at the International Thespian Festival, but that was canceled due to the pandemic. This will be the first in-person festival since 2019.
Piper Prince graduated from New Albany High School this year and is preparing to perform as Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast.” She is excited to participate in this year’s festival, especially after the cancelation of the event in her sophomore year.
“Every night there’s a different main stage performance that’s put on by different high schools across the nation, so we were like, we want to be one of those high schools that everyone else comes and watches,” she said.
Prince said she loves seeing the reactions from little kids who attend the show.
“They get to see their favorite characters in real life, and that is one of the most rewarding parts — walking out after the show and seeing their faces light up, because they get to see Belle and Mrs. Potts and everything. The magic we bring to it just as a cast and as a family really draws the audience in even more than I think the movie does.”
About 25 New Albany Theatre Arts students will also perform in the opening night show of the International Thespian Festival. They will perform the number “Friend Like Me" with Michael James Scott, who is known for playing the Genie in Disney’s "Aladdin" on Broadway.
“It’s even more opportunities for them to connect even further outside the four walls of New Albany High School,” Miller said. “It’s going to be really fun.”
More than 3,000 kids across the country are registered for the festival, Miller said.
“So 3,000 of their peers from all over the country will get to see this show and they’ll get to meet those people doing classes and workshops with both educators and working professionals on Broadway and in the regional houses from all over the nation,” she said. "This is a really unique and special opportunity not just for presenting the show, but this is going to be an amazing week of learning for them.”
