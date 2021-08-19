LOUISVILLE — Several drivers were stuck on Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown after their cars were damaged by pallets and nails in the road on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
A truck lost the load of pallets before several cars hit them, according to Jeffersontown Police Department dispatchers.
Interstate 64 westbound was shut down and blocked due to the debris in the road.
Traffic was diverted for a couple of hours to Blankenbaker Parkway as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews cleared the roadway.
