It’s been a busy, crazy week with lots of random stuff happening. So, let’s just jump in:
• There’s this kid in our community, actually at 18 he’s a young man, who has been truly suffering with a debilitating case of Tourette syndrome for the past 15 years. He needs expensive brain surgery, which his insurance doesn’t cover because it’s still experimental.
So, a bunch of people in the community decided to come together and raise the money for the surgery, and it’s nothing short of a miracle at how liberally and generously and joyfully people are giving — some giving thousands and thousands of dollars.
One time, a crowd of several thousand people who had been listening to Jesus teach were hungry and Jesus told his followers to feed them. However, they didn’t have enough food to feed everyone. All they had was a kid’s lunch of a few fish and some bread. Yet, somehow, as they passed out the food, there was plenty, with 12 baskets of leftovers.
It’s one thing for Jesus to do a miracle solo — poof! — and you’re jaw-dropping amazed. But sometimes God does the miracle through people, which is a whole lot of fun and extra jaw-dropping amazing.
• On to the flying pigs. I know of two brothers who hadn’t spoken to each other in about 20 years. One day one brother basically told the other brother to drop dead and that was that. Their family tried for years to get them to reconcile, but it wasn’t happening.
And then one day it did.
One brother said, “I’m sorry,” and the other one said, “Me too,” and then they ate hamburgers and talked about football. Bygones were bygones.
Just when you think not even God can do something to change two stubborn people, he does. Poof! Just like that, pigs in flight.
It makes you hopeful when that happens. It makes you think that God really does care about your messed up family, that he hasn’t forgotten about you and that maybe he’ll make the impossible happen because, after all, he’s all about reconciliation and nothing is impossible for him.
I know that to be true.
• OK. I have a confession to make. I do this thing where I (almost) always have to say something negative. Me, Miss Susie Pollyanna Sunshine Happy Face, with nothing positive to say, at least not to a certain friend.
What’s ironic, I can easily spot this trait in others, but I haven’t been able to see it in myself until this friend called me out on it and said they felt like I didn’t like them. I was horrified, but also thankful and grateful, that God and this friend love me enough to shine a spotlight on the ugliness of my heart.
Now I can name it, own it and ask God and my friend to forgive me.
I love the scripture that says, “...Confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed” (James 5:16).
When we hide ourselves and keep secrets, pretend we’re better than we are or something that we’re not, when we’re content to remain blind to our worst selves, we stay sick and broken.
Telling the truth about yourself is painful and often hard, but oh, so healing.
I highly recommend it.
