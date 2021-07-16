The other day I told my husband that some people on Facebook were saying some really nice things about me and that I’m afraid it will go to my head.
“It won’t,” he replied. “I think you learned your lesson.” My lesson happened the year I turned 50.
I had lost a lot of weight and discovered mirrors and the incredible joy of looking at myself in them. Also at that time, my column took a turn, reflecting my love affair with my reflection in the mirror.
One day I got an email from an editor at a newspaper in Indiana who passed on a reader’s criticism: “She certainly is stuck on herself.” That stung, but I just wrote it off as some snarky comment from some cranky pants reader in Indiana.
To cheer myself up, I went shopping and bought a twirly white skirt — and then wrote an entire column about it, weaving in a parable Jesus told about proper wedding attire, thinking that it was probably the single most clever column I had ever written. The day my twirly white skirt column came out in the paper, I followed my husband around the house reading it to him, completely enamored with myself.
That’s when he told me that I was (a) in love with myself and (b) he was tired of hearing about it. How dare he say that to me, I thought. So, I grabbed my keys and drove off in a huff, ending up on a bench at the mall, making snarky observations about the people passing by.
One time Jesus spit in dirt to make mud, which he rubbed on a blind man’s eyes to make him see. That day Jesus didn’t put mud on my eyes, but he opened them nonetheless. It’s not money or weight loss or fame or power that makes a person a jerk. They just reveal the monster that already resides within.
In his mercy, God opened my eyes to my arrogance and inflated ego, and when I saw it, I was so ashamed. I still cringe when I think about it. At the same time, I’m grateful for every time God lets me know my ego is running amok because that means he loves me.
When I’m puffed up with pride, he is faithful to poke me until I pop. My husband’s words stung, and I didn’t appreciate them at first, but I came home that day deflated and humbled. “God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble,” it says in James 4:6. God gave me the grace to apologize to my husband for my self-absorption and my in-loveness with myself.
The good news of the gospel is that Jesus died to save sinners and he rose from the grave to give new life to jerks like me. Years later, the twirly white skirt no longer fits and the mirrors aren’t as flattering as they once were, and that, too, is grace. Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a jerk like me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.