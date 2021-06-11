Another busy week, more random thoughts on grace:
Recently I was thinking about a worship service at a church I visited many years ago where the preacher was talking about the blood of Jesus saving sinners from an eternity in hell. He didn’t seem all that into it, like it was just something he thought he had to say. Or maybe it was something he always said, maybe every Sunday. No fire, no brimstone.
He told everyone to bow their heads, close their eyes and keep them closed. Because I knew what was coming next, I didn’t do that. I was sitting way in the back of the church, partially hidden by tall people, so I figured the preacher wouldn’t know I had my eyes open and my head not bowed. He asked people to raise their hands if they wanted Jesus to save them from hell.
He said, “Whosoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved,” quoting Romans 10:13. I didn’t think anyone would raise their hand, since the preacher’s sermon was rather dry, at least in my smug, arrogant opinion. That’s why I had my eyes open. I wanted to see how many hands would not be raised.
Imagine my surprise when a few hands popped up! As I remembered this, I also remembered a day 43 years ago when I heard those same words from Romans 10:13, spoken to me by a co-worker on a Monday morning in May, 1978. Even though I didn’t understand the words completely, I knew without a doubt that I wanted Jesus to save me more than I had ever wanted anything in my whole life.
The thing is, God’s Word can be shouted, whispered, spoken with or without enthusiasm. It can be scrawled on a piece of paper or posted on a billboard on a busy interstate highway or the middle of a desert. No matter how it’s conveyed, it’s the words themselves, the very Word of God, that cut through to a person’s heart and bring life.
Here’s some good news for you: When the Bible talks about Christians being spiritually fruitful, as in “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23), it’s not a to-do checklist.
Recently, my pastor talked about this in a sermon.
He said, “We are to bear fruit, not produce it. It’s the work of the Holy Spirit in us that causes us to bear fruit, not our production. Fruit is the result of intimacy with Jesus...fruit-bearing is what we’re made for.”
To be more loving and joyful, filled with peace, be more kind and good, faithful and gentle, be more self-controlled, what’s needed is to draw closer to Jesus, learn from him, walk and talk more with him, let yourself and myself be loved by him.
That, and a bit of pruning from God when we need it, produces fruit.
We’re going through a lot of changes at work, and I’m feeling unsettled and agitated because I don’t know yet how the changes will affect my present and my future. Once again, I’m reminded that my peace is never based on what’s going on around me, but solely on Christ who lives in me — and for me.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
