This past week I wrote about two local men whom people described as “joyful.” It made me wonder how people would describe me. Since I’m not sure if joyful would be on the list, the other day I decided to investigate my joyfulness.
In a sermon years ago, my pastor had said: “Joy is at the heart of God’s plan for you.” He also quoted C.S. Lewis who had written: “Joy is the serious business of heaven.” Another author, G.K. Chesterton, called joy the “gigantic secret of God,” something the world “could never have expected.” Into the gloom and doom of humanity, God sent his Son to conquer the power of sin and extinguish the sting of death.
Jesus’ first miracle was bringing joy to a wedding feast by changing water to wine when they had run out. Joy is at the heart of God’s plan. I love how The Message Bible paraphrase interprets Psalm 30:11: “You did it: You changed my wild lament into whirling dance; you ripped off my black mourning band and decked me with wildflowers.”
When the prodigal son returns, his father throws a party — “‘Quick! Bring the finest robe in the house and put it on him,’ the father says. ‘Get a ring for his finger and sandals for his feet. And kill the calf we have been fattening. We must celebrate with a feast, for this son of mine was dead and has now returned to life. He was lost, but now he is found.’ So, the party began.” (Luke 15:22-24).
In reading about joy, I read that joy is both quietness and exuberance and that joy causes celebration, even among elephants. It’s said that elephants celebrate when their herd is reunited after being separated. They trumpet with their trunks, stamp their feet, pee all over the place. A Seattle pastor wrote: “When joy is present, the slightest witticisms cause laughter. There’s an energy in joy that cures fatigue and discouragement.”
It’s our security, our protection. The joy of the Lord is our strength (Nehemiah 8:10). Joy propels us to action, helps us to face life with a confident boldness and with an unbounded love for one another. Jesus told his disciples (and us) that he desired his joy to be in them (and in us) so that their joy (and ours) may be complete (John 15:11). We don’t manufacture joy. It’s given to us from a God who loves us.
Joy is the kids’ Sunday school action song that goes: “Jesus’ love is a-bubbling over; Jesus’ love is in my soul.” Joy is the companion to the peace that passes all human understanding that God gives to his anxious children when they cast their cares on him. It’s the calm that comes with knowing that nothing and no one can ever remove me from God’s grip of grace and unfailing love. It’s the whirling dance of my soul every time I remember that I am forgiven.
I started this column saying I didn’t think joyful would be a word that describes me, but I’ve changed my mind. Right now as I write this, I’m a-bubbling over with joy because I’m loved by Jesus, my sins are forgiven and God holds me securely in his grip.
After all, joy is at the heart of God’s plan for me.
