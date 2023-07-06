Nancy Kennedy

Years ago, a guest pastor at my church talked about vegetarianism. That wasn’t the main part of his sermon, but it’s what I remember.
He said about 5 million people in America called themselves vegetarians of varying degrees, beginning with vegans who don’t eat anything even remotely associated with animals, not even eggs or milk.
Lacto-vegetarians consume milk and milk products; lacto-ovo-vegetarians do that, plus eat eggs.
Pollo-vegetarians consume milk and eggs, avoid red meat, but eat chicken; pesco-vegetarians also avoid red meat, preferring Atlantic salmon or a nice Chilean sea bass rather than chicken with their lobster mac and cheese.
Pollo-pesco-vegetarians load their plates with chicken wings AND fried catfish at the all-you-can-eat buffet and eat ice cream for dessert.
The pastor said he was a “thelo” vegetarian, thelo being a Greek word for “I wish” or “I want.”
“I’m a vegetarian except when I want a thick, juicy steak,” he said.
He likened his vegetarianism to the way many of us, himself included, live the Christian life. We say, “I’m a Christian, but I want to live the way I want to live. I want to follow Jesus, except when I don’t.”
It was one of those sermons where you think you’re about to be pounded with guilt: “After all Jesus has done for you, the least you could do is be faithful and obey him!”
But he didn’t say that.
He explained that believers in Jesus are “dead to sin, but alive to God in Christ” (Romans 6:11). It’s a positional, judicial thing. In his death on the Cross, Jesus took our sin with him, so it died, too. All of it.
I believe that, although at times sin in me feels very much alive, especially when I feed it.
The pastor said that’s true of him, too, but said if we’re united with Christ, sin is no longer the governing principle of our lives. It’s no longer the default setting.
We’re no longer slaves to sin — we have the choice and the power to say no to sin and yes to God.
Although it’s true that those who are not Christians can do good things and can even change their negative behavior through effort and willpower, they can’t kill their sin.
Sin only dies through Christ’s death.
I know this sounds like theological stuff, but it’s basic Bible. People of faith need to know the basics.
We also need to know the “so what?” and the “now what do I do with it?” stuff.
For that, the pastor talked about running with his dog. At first, the dog wanted to go her own way, so she had to stay on a leash. But the more the two of them ran together, the more the dog learned to follow the pastor’s lead and commands.
Eventually, the pastor removed the dog’s leash and the dog stayed with him — except for the time a squirrel came by and she took off after it.
“But for the most part, she has left her doggish ways,” he said. “She follows my lead and commands…and she’s not unhappy.”
At my core, I want to follow Jesus, but sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I chafe at God’s laws and commands because I forget they are for my protection and flourishing and not meant to stifle me, punish me or keep me from enjoying life.
But it’s not guilt and grit that make me want to follow him.
It’s the remembering that he is good. It’s the staying close to him and the knowing he is near as we run this life together.
