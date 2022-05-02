NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey confirmed Monday that one person was shot over the weekend in the city.
Bailey said officers responded to the 500 block of Culbertson Avenue in the early morning hours of April 30.
The adult male who was reported shot was transported to Baptist Health Floyd. The subject had non-life-threatening injuries.
Bailey said the case is under investigation and all parties involved are accounted for.
