FLOYD COUNTY — Relocating the New Albany Police Department out of the criminal justice center was one of the options recommended by the Floyd County Building Authority to make space for all of the county’s judicial functions in one location.
As the county considers options for renovating the City-County Building, the building authority has been working with architects to present the Floyd County Commissioners with floor plan options that will turn the building into a judicial center.
The commissioners approved a floor plan for the building on Oct. 19 but it did not include space in the current building to accommodate either adult or juvenile probation.
Scott Stewart, a member of the building authority board, told the commissioners at last week’s meeting that the building authority’s recommendation was to put the probation offices in the adjoining Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Building, which is now occupied by the NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
The criminal justice center is owned by the county and is managed by the building authority. The city does not have a lease with the building authority for the criminal justice center, according to Stewart.
Stewart said at the meeting that the building authority has been working with the city for a number of months to secure a lease for the space, though there was not any resolution as of the meeting.
County commission attorney Rick Fox said that because there is no lease agreement with the city for the space, the county does not know if NAPD plans to remain in the property or for how long.
Fox noted that there is a need for the space as the county works on renovating the City-County Building, and Stewart said that it would be appropriate for the county to consider getting the space back.
The county does not know what the terms will be if the city does decide to enter a lease agreement with the building authority, according to Fox.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers and Stewart both said that there is still a lot up in the air regarding the project, and they are years out from needing NAPD to relocate if that is the decision they come to.
The commissioners and building authority are still working to decide how the renovations will be financed. Stewart said they will be presenting financing options to the commissioners on Nov. 16. Once the commissioners and building authority know where they are going from a cost estimate standpoint, they will have a better idea of how the project will pan out, Stewart said.
The News and Tribune asked New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan about the issue, and received a response via email.
"Neither the City of New Albany nor the New Albany Police Department have received any official notice from County Officials regarding the need to relocate the New Albany Police Department. However, the County's building is in very poor condition and in much need of repair," Gahan said in the email.
Last year, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that the county and not the city has ownership of the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.
In September, New Albany opened its city hall along East Main Street, completing the move of municipal offices from the City-County Building.
Messages left for NAPD Chief Todd Bailey seeking comment for this story hadn't been returned as of publication time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.