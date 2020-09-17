NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department has identified a homicide victim killed at The Annex of New Albany apartments.
Adam Galloway, 44, was killed Wednesday at his apartment on 4083 Prestwick Square, located near Indiana University Southeast. NAPD is continuing to investigate the homicide, according to Police Chief Todd Bailey.
The NAPD received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, and officers discovered Galloway injured inside the apartment when they arrived.
Officers immediately performed life saving measures upon arrival and were then joined by medical personnel, who determined the victim was deceased, according to NAPD.
Due to the ongoing investigation, NAPD is not releasing any more information at this time. Police are following up many leads today to identify involved parties, Bailey said.
"I want to thank our community partners who have assisted us with this investigation," Bailey said in an emailed statement. "The information provided has assisted us greatly in uncovering the facts of this case the persons involved.”
Additional details will be released as the situation develops, Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.