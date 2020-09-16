NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday at The Annex of New Albany apartments on Prestwick Square, according to Police Chief Todd Bailey.
The NAPD received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival officers discovered a man in his early 40s injured inside an apartment.
Officers immediately took life saving measures and were soon joined by medical personnel, who determined the victim was deceased. Due to information and evidence located at the scene, this case is being investigated as a homicide, a police news release stated.
Chief Bailey stated, “The New Albany Police Department assisted by investigators from the Indiana State Police are working hard to uncover the facts of this case. We do not believe there are any threats to public safety, but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no details can be released.”
More information could be released as early as Thursday.
The Annex of New Albany provides off-campus student housing near the Indiana University Southeast campus, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.