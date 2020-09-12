NEW ALBANY — A domestic disturbance in the early hours of Saturday resulted in a New Albany man being shot by a police officer after the man drove his vehicle toward the officer, according to Police Chief Todd Bailey.
At approximately 1:34 a.m. officers of the New Albany Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Gordon Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 28 year old man, who presented an immediate threat to responding officers, a news release stated. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to resist, the released stated, getting into a vehicle and driving immediately toward one of the officers.
The officer attempted to remove himself from the impending danger of the vehicle (which at this point was being operated in a reckless manner) in the yard; however, he was unable to do so. In an effort to preserve his safety and the safety of others, the officer fired shots and the suspect was hit, according to the release. The vehicle continued through a field and subsequently struck a building at the 4H-Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road.
The identity of the suspect, who was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, is not being released. His condition is unknown at this time.
Per NAPD Common Practices/Policy the Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.
NAPD Chief Bailey stated, "After the initial review of this situation, it appears the officers involved acted appropriately. It appears officers utilized restraint and only used force as a last resort when life was in danger. The NAPD and ISP will continue to review this matter and will make updates as is appropriate."
