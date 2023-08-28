NEW ALBANY – No arrests were made during New Albany High School’s home football game Friday night, police confirmed.
The News and Tribune received reports of a fight and the brandishing of a firearm that allegedly occured at the game, which was ultimately delayed until Saturday due to thunderstorms.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said he was advised by a school resource officer of a fight between female students from different schools.
“After hearing the rumor of a gun we investigated and determined there was not a gun. No arrests were made,” Bailey said.
