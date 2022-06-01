NEW ALBANY — Social media posts shared several times this week claimed a man had attempted to abduct two children from a New Albany neighborhood.
The News and Tribune contacted the New Albany Police Department on Wednesday about the alleged incident. While authorities are still looking into the matter, police don't believe there was an abduction attempt.
"There was a suspicious male in the Muirfield Subdivision we're looking into," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in an email response to the News and Tribune.
"There was no attempt to abduct anyone."
Bailey said police have investigated the matter over the past two days and will continue their investigation.
