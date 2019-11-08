JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville has parted ways with its director of planning.
Nathan Pruitt's employment was terminated Wednesday. Both he and Mayor Mike Moore confirmed that Pruitt is no longer with the city, though neither provided context. Moore said it was "a personnel matter" in his decline to comment.
A records request seeking documents related to Pruitt's employment and its abrupt end was submitted to city officials by the News and Tribune today.
Pruitt had held the post since 2016, serving as the planning and zoning coordinator in the year prior to being hired as director.
In addition to his duties with the city, Pruitt also serves as executive director of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes development in the city's Urban Enterprise Zone.
Pruitt said that business will continue as usual with the JUEA, as the entity's board is in control of who holds the position.
The JUEA is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Alan Muncy's arc over a planned development on the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Market streets in downtown Jeffersonville. The dispute over the lot was amplified Tuesday when arc fenced it off and announced that it was no longer open for public use.
Another situation currently involving the JUEA is a stalled resolution regarding whether or not the Jeffersonville City Council will renew the UEZ. At the council's final meeting of October, the resolution was tabled in an 8-1 vote, with Dustin White being the lone dissenter.
The tabling was done in part to allow JUEA members to give a presentation to the council at the Nov. 18 meeting, five days after the JUEA meets.
Pruitt previously told the News and Tribune that he hopes to make the presentation as thorough as possible in order to show the full value of the JUEA. The bylaws of the organization are also expected to be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.