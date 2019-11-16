SOUTHERN INDIANA — For the fifth year, National Apprenticeship Week is being recognized across the United States.
The initiative established Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 as a week to highlight careers in the various trades that benefit from having workers trained and educated through apprenticeships.
Ninth District U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-IN, said that shining a light on such programs is important for the communities he represents, with the likes of River Ridge and other companies bringing copious amounts of opportunities to the area.
“When I go from business to business in our district, they are always telling me how they need more employees, specifically employees with more experience," he said. "I hear businesses saying they can’t find the electricians and plumbers they need. Local manufacturers can’t find the people they need to run the machines. I think it’s huge that we push every Hoosier student to find a career that suits them best."
According to Kelley Rudder, owner of Rudder Electric in Jeffersonville, apprenticeships are the only way to truly prepare prospective employees for a career in trades, not just in electrical work, but in plumbing, HVAC and several others.
The education and on-the-job experience provided by apprenticeships goes above and beyond what can be learned by simply going to school, Rudder said. Being able to comprehend concepts of an industry doesn't necessarily translate to being able to apply them in a skilled manner while on the job.
"It’s kind of like college for the trades," Rudder said. "Here’s the kicker, why would somebody do it? When you’re starting out, you’re going to start working for about $15 an hour. When you end, you can easily be making about $30 an hour plus benefits."
While many in the country have been raised to believe that the best way to advance in a career is to attain a traditional four-year degree, Hollingsworth and Rudder contend that quite the opposite is true. Hollingsworth said that though many people do indeed find success by attending four-year institutions, plenty of opportunity is available through other routes as well.
“For far too long, we have told kids from coast to coast that the only way to get success in life is to get a four-year education," Hollingsworth said. "There are a plethora of pathways to success... Don’t be told that there is only one way. I encourage people to find their own path."
Rudder added that there is a shortage of trade workers right now, which translates to high wages in industries that don't necessarily require college degrees.
"A lot of people think college is the only way you can get a good job," he said. "Now, they know these trades are paying well. They’re shocked to hear how much you can make. With the shortage of workers that’s out there, that’s just going to keep going up. There just aren’t enough trade people."
Apprenticeships at Rudder Electric cost roughly $4,000, with classes being held once a week at places like Prosser. That cost, however, is covered by Rudder himself, if the apprentice finishes the program. Another caveat is that they must also stay with the company for a short period of time afterward.
Rudder said it takes roughly five years to attain the end goal — a journeyman's card. With that card, apprentices not only have a physical signifier that they completed the program, but they are then able to take tests to become licensed electricians. Having licensed workers on the job allows Rudder and other business owners to manage companies as a whole, rather than having to worry about individual job assignments.
"The problem is when we don’t have as many trained people, we can’t tackle as much work and it hurts the whole system," Rudder said. "You can only do as much and as good of quality as the people you have. The better quality people you have, the better work you do and the better people trust you."
While there exists a number of options through which college students can attain financial aid — whether through grants or scholarship — a similar amount of help is often not found with apprenticeships. Hollingsworth said that moving forward, he wants to give the same amount of attention to those looking to work in trades as those seeking careers that require four-year degrees.
“One of the things that I’ve been a big proponent for is changing our legislation," he said. "The federal government provides a lot of help to those going to a four-year institution. We don’t provide that help to people who want to go get a welding certificate, for instance. I’ve been a big proponent of doing what’s best for them, rather than pushing them into an institution. It’s about promoting Hoosier choice.”
