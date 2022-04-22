The community is invited to come together for the annual National Day of Prayer from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
The local event, which often attracts 150-200 people, again will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement, and music in keeping with this year’s national theme of “Exalt the Lord Who Established Us.”
For 71 years, communities across the nation have gathered at the same time on the first Thursday of May for National Day of Prayer. The noon timing is convenient for those coming on their lunch hour with time to spare, according to Roxanne Haley of the Salvation Army. She encourages people to invite family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church members, and others.
Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the crowd. Rev. Joyce Marshall of Second Street Baptist Church will give the opening prayer, and Chuck Grantz, Salvation Army board chair, will read this year’s theme Scripture, Colossians 2:6-7, which will be used at all commemorations across the country.
Jenny Wasson of Faithpoint Church will provide special vocal music, “In Jesus’ Name.” Capt. Jonathan will lead the attendees in “God Bless America,” the program’s signature closing, with guitar accompaniment.
A diverse group of citizens will briefly pray, representing these segments of the community:
Education — Elly Flores (second grade teacher at Green Valley Elementary School)
Churches — Rev. Bruce Kischnick (Grace Lutheran Church)
Media — Shannon Kaiser (WLKY TV)
Non-Profits — Rose Condra (executive director of Choices Life Resource Center)
Business — Andrew Takami (founder and principal of Andrew Takami Philanthropy)
Health care — Cathy Scrivner (board member of Stonecroft Ministries)
Arts — Kent McCaffrey (founding member of Indiana University Singing Hoosiers)
Social Services — Dr. Susan Gernert (president and CEO of Guerin Woods)
Government/Civil Services — Major Matt Bowyer (New Albany Fire Department)
Military — Scott Ham (Retired Army Commander/Sgt. Major)
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana offers a variety of services to families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties. These include providing utility assistance, clothing, meals, Christmas gifts and toys, senior citizen and nursing home visits, youth summer camp, weekly programs for youth and adults, and in-person and online worship experiences.
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call (812) 944-1018.
