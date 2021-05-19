Former NTSPY honoree Alli Stumler will be this year's special guest for the June 24 streaming debut of the 2021 NTSPY (News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly) Awards.
Stumler was a state champion in high school, guiding Christian Academy of Indiana to its first volleyball state title in 2015. She's now an NCAA champion, posting a team-best and season-high 26 kills for the University of Kentucky in an NCAA title-clinching match against Texas on April 24.
Stumler will give viewers a glimpse into her championship mentality and much more on the NTSPY stream, the second year as an online-only event sponsored by the City of New Albany among other organizations in the business community in Clark and Floyd counties.
"I am so excited and honored to be a part of this year's NTSPY's show," Stumler said. "There are some extremely talented athletes in this area and it has been so fun to compete against some of them and watch each athlete grow into such fierce competitors. The NTSPYs was always such a fun event to attend and I'm so excited for the present athletes to experience it and earn well-deserved accolades."
Southern Indiana volleyball remains among the most prestigious at the NTSPYs.
Providence senior Ali Hornung — like Stumler — is a high school All-American and is headed to Purdue to continue her volleyball career. Rock Creek's Ligia Williams will also play Division I volleyball at Cincinnati and Bella Hinton of Silver Creek rounds out a strong trio of finalists.
Floyd Central’s Zoe Hoehn, a senior, and Sophie Cook, a junior, and New Albany junior Kennedy Lee are the trio of players up for the top girls' golf honors.
In girls' cross country, Floyd Central junior Jaydon Cirincione, sophomore Savanna Liddle and freshman Kaitlyn Stewart are the three finalists.
Hunter Griffin and Weston Naville of Floyd Central are joined by Borden's Gavin Just as finalists in boys' cross country.
The NTSPYs were an in-person awards show from 2014 through 2019 before the pandemic and the newspaper staff expects an in-person event to return in 2022. Norton Healthcare is proud to remain supportive of the opportunity to recognize the hard-working student-athletes of Southern Indiana.
“Norton Healthcare and Norton Sports Health look forward to being a part of the News and Tribune’s NTSPY Awards as a sponsor each year,” said Ryan Krupp, M.D., orthopedic surgeon with Norton Orthopedic Institute and Norton Sports Health.
“Behind every moment of triumph in high school sports, there’s so much hard work and commitment from these students. Norton Sports Health is committed to supporting athletes in our region with multifaceted, advanced care, and we are honored for the opportunity to celebrate their achievements at the NTSPY Awards.”
Finalists for the remaining sports will be published in the coming weeks. An anonymous committee of sports enthusiasts representing the various communities decide the winners.
"It has been another banner year for high school sports here in Clark and Floyd counties and we look forward to celebrating the great achievements of our local athletes and teams once again at the NTSPY Awards,” said News and Tribune sports editor Josh Cook.
"Everyone at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is excited to once again sponsor the annual NTSPY Awards," Sheriff Jamey Noel said. "Joining together with others in the community to celebrate our youth’s accomplishments is something we look forward to each year. We are proud of the hard work they put in to accomplish their goals."
Brent Rogers of Sounds Unlimited Productions will serve as emcee of the event. The NTSPYs will be available to watch at newsandtribune.com and the News and Tribune’s Facebook and YouTube pages. To become a sponsor, contact advertising director Jeff Smith at 812-206.2133.
