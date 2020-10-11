INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,579 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 134,981 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The updated COVID-19 data for Southern Indiana showed:
Clark County: 2,576 cases, 34 of which are new; 57 deaths
Floyd County: 1,591 cases, 14 of which are new; 65 deaths
A total of 3,562 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,486,182 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,474,639 on Saturday. A total of 2,336,228 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.