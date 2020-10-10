INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced that 1,945 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 133,411 the total number of Indiana residents with the coronavirus.
One additional death from COVID-19 has been reported in Floyd County, bringing the number of deaths to 65. Thirty-two additional cases have presented in the county, pushing the total to 1,577.
Clark County COVID-19 cases have reached 2,542, 46 of which are new. The number of deaths remains at 57 in the county.
A total of 3,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,474,639 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,463,436 on Friday. A total of 2,306,562 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
