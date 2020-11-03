INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday announced that 2,951 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 188,066 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County saw 38 new cases and Floyd County had 25, bringing their total number of cases to 3,380 and 2,076, respectively. No additional deaths were reported in either county; Floyd remains at 69 and Clark at 67.
A total of 4,199 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,733,575 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,722,842 on Monday. A total of 2,995,343 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
