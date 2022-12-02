SOUTHERN INDIANA — Carol Joy Barker is sponsoring an angel with the New Albany Salvation Army this Christmas because they share something in common.
"I grabbed (a tag with the name) Joy and outfitted her in pink," she said. "It's what it's all about."
As of Friday morning there's still more than 300 children from Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison, and Washington Counties that need to be picked from the Angel Trees in the area by Sunday.
Barker dropped off the presents at Green Tree Mall on Thursday afternoon, just as the Clark County Rotary Club was preparing to shop to check items off the Christmas lists of local children.
"This is doable in a few days, as long as the word gets out," said Capt. Catherine Fitzgerald. "We have the best community in the whole world, as long as people know there's a need, it will get taken care of."
Fitzgerald said people can get a tag off the tree at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville or go to SANewAlbany.org to adopt a child to shop for.
The goal is to have all gifts to the Salvation Army by Sunday.
"If you have it (purchased) but you're waiting for it (to be delivered) call us on [Sunday] to let us know that you know that it's coming and what day it will be there, that way we won't go out and fill it," Fitzgerald said. "Because if stuff doesn't come back...we will go and we will fill it, because every child that comes through our group is going to get help."
