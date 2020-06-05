COVID-19 the latest logo

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

HOGP, CDC | AP File

INDIANA — There have now been 291,638 people tested for COVID-19 in Indiana since March, 36,578 of those were positive, or 12.5%, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday. 

There had been 2,078 Hoosiers die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday. 

Clark County has had 539 positive cases of 4,307 people tested; 48 residents have died from the virus. In Floyd County, 319 residents haves tested positive of 2,842 tests administered; 41 people have died. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 1.84 million cases in the U.S. with 107,029 deaths. 

