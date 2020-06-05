INDIANA — There have now been 291,638 people tested for COVID-19 in Indiana since March, 36,578 of those were positive, or 12.5%, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday.
There had been 2,078 Hoosiers die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Clark County has had 539 positive cases of 4,307 people tested; 48 residents have died from the virus. In Floyd County, 319 residents haves tested positive of 2,842 tests administered; 41 people have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 1.84 million cases in the U.S. with 107,029 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.