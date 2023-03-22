JEFFERSONVILLE — Power was restored in downtown Jeffersonville after nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers lost electricity Wednesday morning.
The outage affected homes, businesses and traffic lights in the area.
"The power outage was due to an equipment failure inside a substation in Jeffersonville," said Lisa Brones Huber with Duke Energy. "It went out just after 8 a.m. It was restored a little after 9:45 a.m. It was (out) less than two hours."
Brones Huber said about 4,000 people were out of power at first, but that number decreased in stages.
