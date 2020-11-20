INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced that 6,912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 282,311 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark and Floyd counties saw a combined 150 new cases, 94 and 56, respectively. No change occurred in the number of deaths in the two-county region, with Floyd at 77 and Clark at 74. Floyd's positivity rate for unique individuals stood at 19.5% while Clark's was at 18.9%.
A total of 4,952 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,030,938 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,009,763 on Thursday. A total of 3,785,422 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
