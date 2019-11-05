CLARK COUNTY — There were fewer ballots cast in Clark County in this year's municipal election than in 2015, but those cast make up a higher percentage of registered voters.
Numbers posted at the Clark County Clerk's Office just after 8 p.m. Election Day show that of the 67,622 registered voters in Clark County, 20,365 cast ballots in this year's mayoral, city and town races — a 30% voter turnout.
In 2015, 22,955 ballots were cast of the 81,506 registered voters, or 28% voter turnout. Of those, 2,714 were straight-party Republican tickets and 2,610 straight-party Democratic tickets.
This year brought quite a few more straight-party Republican tickets, 3,691 compared to 2,447 straight Democratic tickets.
