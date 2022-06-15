SOUTHERN INDIANA — There's a growing awareness of the need for feminine hygiene products in Southern Indiana.
Hope Southern Indiana provides services to families in Floyd County and allows a household to come once per month to visit the food pantry.
When the families visit the food pantry, they're able to request hygiene products like sanitary napkins, tampons and deodorant.
In the past few months, need has gone up.
"It's a basic necessity for a female and everyone should be able to get those products," said Hope Southern Indiana Executive Director Angela Graf.
In that past year about 1,000 clients have gotten hygiene products from the pantry. In January, 134 clients requested hygiene products and last month, 257 clients asked for these items.
These products are some of the most requested items at the pantry and important as more than 70% of the people who used the service are females who are the heads of the households.
"It is a basic need and your self-esteem can definitely reflect (if you don't have these items,)" Graf said. "If you don't have the sanitary products and you need them, it can really lower your self-esteem."
She said anyone who'd like to donate these items is welcome do so, call (812) 948-9248 for more information.
Despite reports of a nationwide shortage of tampons and sanitary napkins, these items are still seen on shelves in the region.
According to a report from ABC News the shortage in other areas is due to a lack of items like plastic used to make the products, issues with labor force and transportation.
The ABC News report said drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens are recognizing the shortages.
Walgreens told ABC, in part, there are "some temporary brand-specific shortages in certain geographies."
CVS told ABC News it is "working with our supplies to ensure we have an ample supply of feminine care products in our stores."
Groups that provide access to the feminine hygiene products said they're monitoring the situation.
Project Period, based out of Indianapolis, helps people in Central Indiana and surrounding counties acquire what they need.
"At present time, Project Period is not experiencing any shortages on menstrual hygiene products as an organization," said Vice President and Marketing Director Heydi Correa-Encarnacion. "Our participating partners in our School Initiative and Community Initiative sectors have not communicated to us if they have been impacted by the shortage.
"Project Period is aware of the supply chain disruption and will continue to monitor any implications it may have in Central Indiana. At Project Period, we partner with schools and community organizations in Central Indiana and surrounding counties to provide free menstrual hygiene products in underserved communities. We are dedicated to ensuring individuals do not go without the necessary products to live a fulfilling and healthy life."
Groups that help secure feminine products for those in need on a national level are facing rising costs.
Period Project Interim CEO Laurie Rovin said the cost of the period packs the group puts together with different items has nearly doubled since last August.
"You can't go to work or school without (these products) and if you're on your cycle and you're bleeding, you can't afford it or it's not on the shelf, how are going to go to work or school," she said. "With poverty it's an even greater issue.
The Period Project is noting a shortage in certain items.
"(It costs) $13.25 per cycle and I'm sure it's gone up," she said. "We know one in four people are missing school or work when they don't have access to period products."
