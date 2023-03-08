Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Republican Darrell Neeley has announced his candidacy for New Albany City Council, District 3. He is a Retired Naval Officer with 33 years of faithful and honorable service. “I would be thrilled with the opportunity to serve our city just as honorably as I served our country.”
Neeley lived in 15 different places and liked all of them. Upon retirement, he returned home because he loves New Albany.
“I am Uptown,” he said. “I attended East Spring Street Elementary, played all over District 3, and live in the same house I grew up in. My Uncle and Cousin owned Hoosier Pest Control, in District 3, on Silver and McLean. We owned a house on Spring St. while our kids went to Silver St. Elementary and graduated from New Albany HS. I kept my home of record as New Albany to vote here during my Navy career. I am an old friend and your new voice.”
Neeley was elected and serves as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 8 Chaplain, VFW 1693 Chaplain and Honor Guard member. He is an active member of the New Albany Elks 270, 40-8 Voiture 1250, American Legion Post 42, and several other organizations.
“An elected official should be a good steward of taxpayer money, transparent, informative to the people they represent and open to their ideas and opinions which may mean not voting how the party wants, but how the citizens want.”
Neeley graduated from NAHS in 1983 and then from Auburn University with a BS in Political Science, U.S. Army General Command and Staff College, Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institution, Webster University with a MBA and a Masters in HR Management. Neeley also received certification as a Mediator and a Union Negotiator.
Darrell and his wife Connie have 6 children and 13 grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.