NEW ALBANY — For over a decade, sections of New Albany’s residential core have witnessed a transformation.
The area of the city known as midtown has benefited from an initiative called the Neighborhood Stabilization Program (NSP) in that timeframe. The program was kickstarted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2008 as an effort to combat blight and abandonment in communities across the country.
It’s purpose is to identify homes in need of rehabilitation or demolition, then recreate them into livable homes that bring new life to neighborhoods.
Since its inception, the program has gone a long way in fulfilling its mission, according to New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
“The stabilization program has really been a nationwide success,” he said. “People from around the country have looked at what we’ve done here over the past 11 years. It’s really done a lot to bring that midtown neighborhood back.”
At Tuesday’s New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting, city officials identified the next piece of property to be turned around at the hands of the NSP. While many of the properties are sometimes vacant, the lot at 616 E. Elm St. is currently the site of a two-story home.
“This property is one that’s been owned by the city at least for my tenure, so at least two years,” Staten said. “There’s a lot of potential. It’s near downtown. It’s within walking distance, as a matter of fact. It’s going to be a great opportunity for someone.”
In the coming weeks, New Directions Housing Corp. will begin repairs to transform the structure into an affordable home.
The program works in such a way where New Directions — which develops and maintains housing throughout the city — is transferred the property, with the resulting newly renovated home then being sold to an owner-occupied buyer.
“New Directions builds them, and they sell the property,” Staten said. “That money from the sale goes back into the program. It kind of recycles itself.”
Most recently, evidence of this work can be seen at a home at the corner of Culbertson Avenue and Fifth Street.
The whole idea, Staten said, isn’t to create more renters in the city. Instead, he likes that NSP promotes home ownership for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy. Midtown offers a unique opportunity to achieve this, as many former working-class homes, including shotgun houses and bungalows, line its streets.
By creating more owner-occupied units, pride and neighborhood cohesion can increase.
“They’re not going to turn around and raise the price,” Staten said. “It’s not a flip opportunity. It’s focused on affordable housing for people making a certain percentage below the median income. If you look at some of the stuff out towards the suburbs, you’ve got your bigger houses — your quarter of a million or $300,000 houses. If there are houses that you are going to be able to turn around, fix up to get in the hands of people making $35,000 to $40,000 a year, the midtown neighborhood is where it’s going to go.”
Though HUD, New Directions and the City of New Albany were the main players in the early days of the program, private developers have since followed suit, Staten said. He noted that there is still a lot of work to be done in midtown, but that it’s leagues ahead of where it was in 2008.
Much of the success has been due to the city moving forward with rehabilitating properties that it already owned throughout the city.
“We said let’s get these houses back on the tax roll,” Staten said. “Let’s let somebody move in there, because we know that we need housing in New Albany — especially housing in that $120,000 to $180,000 range. There’s not much stock of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.