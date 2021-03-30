NEW ALBANY — Officials with Mayor Jeff Gahan’s administration raised concerns Tuesday about the removal of a low-head dam from Silver Creek the day before the state will hold a public hearing about the issue.
Taking the dam out of Silver Creek is a key component to River Heritage Conservancy’s plan of opening the waterway to recreational use including kayaking and paddling as part of its overall ORIGIN Park concept.
The park would primarily be located in Clark County, though the design includes features in New Albany. But the city administration hasn’t endorsed the project and has continued to pursue its own shoreline plan.
The administration issued a news release last week regarding the public hearing on the eve of River Heritage Conservancy’s announcement that its 4.5-mile Silver Creek Blueway project was officially underway pending the removal of the Providence Mill dam.
The dam is between the Spring Street and Providence Way bridges near the Beharrell Avenue intersection.
During Tuesday’s New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, multiple city officials explained why they requested the Indiana Department of Natural Resources hold the hearing.
Scott Wood, director of planning and zoning for the city, said the administration wants to know the upstream and downstream effects of the dam removal.
“The City of New Albany is going to be asking for a detailed study,” Wood said.
Gahan stated in the news release last week that the city wants to take steps to ensure that New Albany Loop Island Wetlands isn’t “harmed by the removal of the dam.”
Removing the dam would affect water levels, making it possible to use Silver Creek for kayaking and paddling.
Scott Martin, executive director for RHC, said last week that taking the dam out of Silver Creek will not only be a environmentally safe, recreational advantage, but that it will also address a safety concern.
“It removes a very dangerous hazard; we wouldn’t have added the blueway unless the dam was removed,” he said.
City officials didn’t directly dispute the safety aspects of the removal, but said there haven’t been enough studies done on upstream and downstream effects of such a project.
“Given that situation with the lack of research that’s available, that’s pretty much the onus of why we’re requesting a study to be done to ensure that all due diligence has been done to ensure the City of New Albany’s assets have been protected in the long run, no matter which way this unfolds,” City Engineer Larry Summers said.
According to Wood, the low-head dam was privately built in 1904 as an amenity for Glenwood Park, which was a popular recreational spot in the early 20th Century along Silver Creek.
New Albany City Councilman Al Knable said the irony is that there’s interest over 100 years later in removing that dam for a similar reason — recreation. But instead of sailing, kayaking is the new cause, and Knable said the desire to open Silver Creek to such a use is a point where all parties can find common ground.
Knable added that a second point of agreement should be that removing the dam will be better for wildlife.
“The removal of that dam is going to be much better for the species that are there now, and the ones that we’re going to attract back to the area,” he said Tuesday.
But if there are concerns over taking the dam out of Silver Creek, there should also be attention given to how developing the Loop Islands area and the former tannery site affect the environment, Knable said.
He intends to request IDEM also study how city redevelopment of those properties could impact wildlife. If those studies have already been conducted, Knable said they should be made public.
“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander when it comes to studies like that,” he said.
When asked if he believed the administration’s concerns over the dam removal were strictly environmental or whether they are tied to the potentially competing shoreline projects, Knable offered another saying, though this time in Latin.
“Res ipsa loquitur,” Knable said, which translates to “the thing speaks for itself.”
“If it truly is an environmental concern, again, I would say let’s hold the development below the dam to the same standard,” he said. “If we’re going to trust the DNR upstream on it, let’s trust the DNR downstream.”
Councilman Pat McLaughlin said he’s spoken with some residents who have expressed concerns about removing the dam and “changing this ecosystem that’s been this way for over 100 years.”
There are also concerns that will hopefully be addressed as to how removing the dam and changing water levels could affect properties nearby, McLaughlin continued.
“They can’t take much more erosion,” he said.
Wednesday’s public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. at the New Albany branch of the Floyd County Public Library.
