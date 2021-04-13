NEW ALBANY — Brittany Webster said she had to trick her mother-in-law into attending the ceremony, but Connie Webster's contributions to New Albany are hardly a secret.
On Tuesday, Brittany Webster was able to present Connie Webster with the Above and Beyond Award — a recognition issued by the Clark-Floyd Counties Prevent Child Abuse Council in honor of her decades of service to the community.
Connie Webster worked for 32 years in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. She started her career as a childcare provider for adult students who were earning their General Educational Development diplomas. She later became a classroom aide and monitor before spending 28 years as a special education assistant, often serving on the frontlines of trauma response for children trying to cope with abusive situations.
But her work didn't stop there.
Webster has been a part of the New Albany Parks Department for more than three decades as a recreational supervisor and a mentor to the city's youth. As an extension of her service, Webster started the Beautiful Girls Club, which basically launched from her front yard after her time on the clock with the parks department had ended for the day.
“There were a lot of kids that when it was time to go home, they wanted to go home with her,” Brittany Webster said of her mother-in-law.
And she knows firsthand how important having someone to trust can be for a child. Brittany Webster is the Floyd County division manager for the Department of Child Services. She spoke about her experiences working with local families, and how her mother-in-law, or Mrs. Connie, as many know her, served as a liaison between officials and those in need.
There was an instance when the department was having difficulty getting a mother to meet with them about her child, and Brittany Webster said they'd exhausted about every avenue before she decided to step in and speak directly with the mother.
The mother agreed, but under one condition.
“You can meet me over in front of Mrs. Connie's house,” she said of the mother's request.
It was an example of how Connie Webster showed families and children love, she continued.
The award presentation was part of Tuesday's program at Green Valley Elementary School in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is April.
The council partners with multiple agencies and local school systems, meeting monthly to discuss ways to lower child abuse rates and to address the underlying causes that lead to the problems.
“The idea is to promote prevention services and community support that help protect the safety and well-being of children, which produces thriving families,” said Jeanean Jacobs, president and CEO of Family Ark and vice president of the council.
There are generational problems that lead to continued child abuse, and it's important to face those issues with adults and help them overcome their traumatic experiences to stop the cycle, she continued.
Substance abuse is also a major factor in child abuse, experts said.
“Child abuse is reproduced across generations through increased use of alcohol and drugs, and child abuse is a strong indicator of substance abuse and addiction later in life,” said Meribeth Adams-Wolf, executive director of Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services.
“We truly get the connection of substance abuse to trauma and mental health, and so we see how the crosswalk has to continue.”
At the conclusion of the program, those in attendance planted pinwheels outside the soccer complex at Green Valley. Pinwheels have become a symbol of child abuse prevention.
Just like the group planted the pinwheel garden together, speakers said it takes a community to address child abuse.
“How a community responds to individual trauma often sets the foundation of the impact of traumatic events, experiences and its effects,” said Kendra Needham, a social worker with the New Albany-Floyd County school system.
NA-FC, Greater Clark and Clarksville Community Schools partner with the council to address child abuse. Beyond those already mentioned, other partners include Wellstone Regional Hospital, Ireland Home Based Services, LifeSpring Health Systems and Baptist Health Floyd.
Council member Anne Carruthers said the group won't stop until there are major declines in child abuse rates locally and at the state level.
“There's some great things in small efforts and we've been able to build fast around that,” she said.
