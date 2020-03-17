NEW ALBANY — To better facilitate curbside and carryout orders, the City of New Albany took action and approved curbside parking for local restaurants in front of their businesses. New “Curbside Service Parking Spaces” will become available throughout downtown during this emergency and signs are being created and placed as soon as they are fabricated.
“We will continue to work and help our local businesses through this difficult time,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release.
