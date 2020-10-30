NEW ALBANY — Indiana Jones meets Dan Brown with a little Ben-Hur mixed in — that combination is how New Albany author Jack Holt describes the basis of his new book.
“The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple” is a “dual narrative mystery thriller” based on Lord Robert de Borron, who discovers the story of Joseph of Arimathea and a fifth gospel.
“It’s a mystery thriller with a lot of hidden, arcane symbols that give you tips and clues if you do your homework,” Holt said. “It’s heavy on symbolism.”
The book is also the first work of a planned trilogy. The rough draft of the second book is being prepared for the editing process, and Holt has already started writing the third installation.
“The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple” spans the First Century and the latter part of the 12th Century.
Lord Robert de Borron uncovers the fifth, forgotten gospel and is charged with translating the text written 1,200 years earlier by Joseph of Arimathea. But it’s a thriller, so there’s definitely obstacles to overcome.
Lord Robert de Borron and Joseph of Arimathea are both stalked by “trained assassins” during different time periods over their involvement with the fifth gospel.
And for added intrigue in the book, the fifth gospel reveals the whereabouts of the Holy Grail. Both men were tied to stories about the location of the Holy Grail in real life.
Holt has experience writing historical articles, but this is his first published book. He said he’s drawn to fiction and history, and he attempts to blend both in the trilogy.
“I’ve always been interested in art theory and in stories about the Holy Grail,” Holt said.
The work wasn’t a quick turnaround. Holt said it took about 10 years to write the first and second installments, as he dedicated time to researching the time period and traveling to some of the areas that are featured in the trilogy.
Holt also enjoys shedding light on history’s mysteries and the “forgotten people” of the past.
According to the four gospels, Joseph of Arimathea oversaw the burial of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. There’s little known about the biblical character beyond the days after Christ’s death.
Robert de Boron was a 12th Century French poet who wrote a series of poems titled “Joseph d’Arimathea”, which also has ties to the Holy Grail story.
Even the book jacket for “The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple” contains clues about the mystery.
A news release promoting the book highlights the intriguing relationship between two men who are fighting to bring a fifth gospel to light while facing similar dangers 1,200 years apart.
“One of these men has been tasked with writing a mysterious, long-forgotten book, while the other finds himself in the position of having to translate the same secret, but 1,200 years later,” the news release states. “However, the test of their strength and character comes when each man has to struggle with choosing between protecting either his family or faith.”
Holt, who lives in New Albany with his wife, regularly publishes information about history’s mysteries on his website, jackmholt.com
The book can be ordered through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound and Kobe.
Holt anticipates the second book in the trilogy will be released in about 18 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.