NEW ALBANY — Addressing food shortages, substance abuse and housing stability were the initial uses of federal relief funding approved by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday.
The body unanimously OK'd providing $50,000 each to three organizations — Hope Southern Indiana, Dare to Care Floyd County and Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services — less than a week after the New Albany City Council agreed to allow the commission to administer American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The three organizations have a great track record for assisting those in need in the community, Mayor Jeff Gahan said following the meeting.
“They're perfectly suited and situated to deliver aid and help to families and organizations that need it the most,” he said.
Dare to Care battles food insecurity in Floyd County. According to the organization, Floyd County has an 11.2% rate of food insecurity among its residents, with the rate climbing to 15.3% for children under the age of 18.
Dare to Care offers multiple programs, including a mobile food pantry, summer meals for kids and senior outreach.
Our Place is a local nonprofit that provides tobacco, drug-and-alcohol prevention, education and intervention services for residents of all ages.
Casey Nesmith, prevention program coordinator for Our Place, told the commission the organization has seen a steady increase in substance and alcohol abuse since the start of the pandemic.
Hope Southern Indiana offers several programs and services to help those in need, including emergency assistance to keep residents from being evicted.
“The bills are higher, and the needs are higher,” said Hope Southern Indiana Executive Director Angie Graf. “There are evictions coming in, so we're trying to bail people out. We don't want more people to become homeless.”
The $150,000 approved by the commission is a small portion of the $16.83 million the city was awarded.
“It's just a start,” Gahan said. “There will be lots more to come, but this gets some money into service and I really think we're ahead of most counties and most cities in Indiana.”
The commission was allowed to administer the funds after an intense debate among council members. On Thursday, the council voted by a 5-3 count to shift control over the funding to the commission.
Though the city has until the end of 2024 to spend the funding, some officials emphasized the point of the program is to help people recover from the pandemic.
“I think that we've still got a tremendous amount of hardship out there, and it's important that we remember that this is a rescue plan,” said Adam Dickey, a member of the commission. “It's not going to help someone four years from now if they're starving today.”
Gahan concurred with Dickey's sentiment.
“It is the American Rescue Plan, and speed is really critical if we want to have a full economic recovery,” he said. “So we're going to do our best to put these funds into service.”
The commission also took action to launch a small business recovery program. The $250,000 that will be available is part of a separate federal relief package, as entitlement communities such as New Albany were awarded additional Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with COVID-19 recovery.
The commission voted to establish the application period for the grants, which will extend from June 1 to June 30. The exact qualifications and requirements will be released in the next few days on the city's website and social media platforms. The grants will be open to all small businesses within city limits.
The commission hopes to award the grants by the middle of July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.