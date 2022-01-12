NEW ALBANY — New Albany's Bureau of Motor Vehicles is open for business again, after closing for two months this past fall.
Bureau of Motor Vehicles Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Richard Lord said in an email that the location used that time to recruit and fill open positions.
The BMV is still recruiting actively across Indiana, however the New Albany branch doesn't have any open positions at this time. Available positions at other branches can be found at WorkForIndiana.IN.Gov/home.
Located in a shopping center on Charlestown Road, the branch was busy last Friday with customers and workers helping people with drivers license and identification cards. It initially closed in September 2021 and the re-opening was delayed until November.
Lord said businesses statewide are dealing with staffing issues due to COVID. Locations are still managing daily absences due to staff quarantines and quarantines for families of staffers.
Currently, no statewide temporary closures are planned for locations statewide.
Back in September the state closed 11 branches total and those closed in addition to New Albany were in Alexandria, Danville, Evansville, Greenfield, Nappanee, New Haven, Pendleton, Schererville and Walkerton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.