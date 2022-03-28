NEW ALBANY — The Bob Evans location in New Albany has permanently closed its doors.
The closure was announced on a sign posted on the restaurant’s door, saying “thank you for being a guest.” The Bob Evans is at 2204 E. State St. next to Visionworks.
The sign lists nearby Bob Evans locations that remain open, including one at Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville and Blairwood Road in Louisville. The News and Tribune reached out to the Bob Evans corporate office for further comment about the New Albany location but did not receive a reply as of publication time.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said while he “obviously hates to see any business go” he emphasizes the State Street corridor is “one of the most in-demand commercial corridors in the area."
He noted the new Panera Bread coming to 2147 State Street across from Kroger, and another two units are available for development.
“There are two other potential tenants that haven’t been announced,” Staten said. “It’s a prime example of just how in demand that corridor is. A lot of people work there, and a lot of people live in that area.”
Staten said businesses continue to struggle from the effects of the pandemic, including issues such as staffing shortages.
“What we have also seen is a lot of innovation from independent businesses and franchises alike in how they are responding to the rising cost of labor right now,” he said. “It’s a situation where employees are starting to understand their worth and starting to ask for more money, and a lot of businesses are starting to respond accordingly.”
