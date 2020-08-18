NEW ALBANY — A new coffee shop is opening in the former Quills Coffee location in downtown New Albany.
Michelle Ryan, owner of the True North boutique in downtown New Albany, is preparing to open True North Coffee House at 137 E. Market Street. Quills, a Louisville-based coffee company, closed its New Albany shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shop will present its soft opening Monday, Aug. 31.
Ryan said Nathan Quillo, the owner of Quills, reached out to her to see if she would be interested in leasing the space. The coffee shop is just around the corner from her boutique, and she had been a regular customer of Quills for years.
“I’ve actually always wanted a coffee shop, but I didn’t have experience in coffee — I’ve just always been a coffee connoisseur,” she said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and we’ve been business owners for so long. Our brands are pretty cohesive, and I’ve been a big customer and supporter and fan of Quills.”
The coffee shop will be introducing new signature drinks unique to True North, but the basic menu will be the same, Ryan said. It will continue to offer Quills products, including drinks and wholesale coffee.
“[Quills] will still have a presence in New Albany,” Ryan said. “The New Albany community that loves Quills Coffee so much will still be able to get that.”
The boutique opened in 2015, and it features hand-crafted goods from local artisans. Ryan said although it feels strange to open a new business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she is excited to start a new endeavor.
“It means a lot to me, because I’ve been very rooted in the community with the boutique side and working with the local artists and getting to know and love the community that frequents the shop over the past five years,” she said. “So being able to expand into this, which is rooted in community as well — it’s all encompassing and perfect, really, and it means a lot to me.”
The walls of True North Coffee House are decorated with work by local artists, and an artist will paint a mural on a wall outside the shop, Ryan said. She also plans to add more tables outside and cover the existing outdoor seating area with a canopy.
The name True North was inspired by her father, who died before the boutique opened, Ryan said.
“He told me about true north being your spiritual guide and doing things like treating people well and doing good, and you can get detoured on life’s path, but you will know when you are heading into the right direction to true north,” she said. “[The coffee shop] feels like it’s tying into the right direction…it feels right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.