FLOYD COUNTY — Keep an eye out for someone from Southern Indiana during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Six-year-old Smith Gilbert of New Albany has been cast in a commercial set to run during the big game.
The commercial is for "He Gets Us," a group that will be spreading a message about the Christian faith in its advertisements.
Smith flew to Frisco, Texas with his mother, Bri Gilbert, to audition in November.
Advertisements for the "He Gets Us" campaign began airing in March, and The Associated Press reports the group is spending $20 million for the two Super Bowl spots.
Smith isn't the only actor in the family. His sisters Reese and Bailey have appeared on television and in commercials. He attends kindergarten at Our Lady of Perpetual Help school.
The ad featuring Smith will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
