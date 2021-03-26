NEW ALBANY — A New Albany company is expanding and seeking to hire 16 additional employees.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Senior Solutions in recognition of its expansion to include a call center.
The call center will cater to seniors who are new to Medicare or who are attempting to determine a plan that meets their needs, Senior Solutions representatives said.
A trio of partners — Stewart Daily, Ian Miller and Dan Lodwick — own Senior Solutions. The business opened its headquarters at 204 Pearl St. in 2019, and the call center occupies space in a suite on the third-floor of the downtown New Albany building.
“We’ve doubled in business in size every year, and with the new opening of our phone center, direct to consumer, we’re hoping to change the way our seniors view their Medicare benefits,” Lodwick said.
The call center will complement Senior Solutions’ existing services, as the business uses licensed health and life agents to provide guidance in selecting insurance policies.
Daily said new employees can expect to earn more than $35,000 annually, adding that the amount could rise to over $60,000 within a few years of employment.
“It’s a very viable career,” he said.
Senior Solutions also covers the cost for employees to receive necessary licensing. Daily said the skills needed for the call center positions can be taught, but that the business needs people with a good attitude who understand the needs of customers as they grapple with decisions about Medicare coverage.
Some people don’t realize the plans that are available to them, or don’t understand which option is best for their needs, Lodwick said.
“Medicare can be confusing,” he said. “What we offer is not just sales, it’s education. If you can educate the consumer, they can make the right decision.”
If growth continues as projected, Lodwick said Senior Solutions could end up needing its own building to occupy. If that occurs, the plan is to locate a building in New Albany to headquarter the operation.
Daily added that Senior Solutions will likely hire more than the initial 16 employees in the coming years.
“One of our major goals for the call center is to grow it to 100 positions over the next four to five years,” he said.
For more information, email info@myseniorsolutionsllc.com.
