CLARKSVILLE — Taking care of himself was never something Sapien Docilis struggled with over the years.
Now that he has been diagnosed with multiple illnesses — including congestive heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which has led to two heart attacks since April — Docilis has opened himself up to accept help from others, something he said he has a hard time doing.
Living on the streets since 2012, Docilis developed a reputation as a go-getter, but he always did so with heart.
When a former girlfriend got sick and ended up in the hospital, Docilis — who had just written his debut book "Valley of the Hominid Kingdom" — found himself pushed out by the family, leading him to homelessness. His effort to be kind, he said, came from the humility he learned during his time on the street.
"I didn't realize until I was homeless how greedy you can get, so I would make it a point to give cigarettes, even my last one, to somebody," Docilis said. "That way I'm not being selfish. I did that with money I'd get, too. You can tell when someone's walking down the street if they need a few bucks or if they've had a bad day. You walk up and give someone 10 bucks, the rest of the day that person is in a good mood. I didn't care what they'd spend it on."
Docilis also put forth an effort to be a good neighbor. With a camp just behind Fifth Third Bank on Grant Line Road, he made it a point to do favors for the surrounding business owners.
It was through this process that he first met Tina Strasser, owner of Salon Gautier.
"He always had a broom cleaning up cigarette butts and trash out of our parking lots," Strasser said. "This went on for quite a while. He always kept our area clean. He was a hard worker, so I'd slip him some cash here and there. He would come into the salon when it would get cold or hot to warm up or cool down."
From that point on, the two developed a bond similar to that of brother and sister.
"The fact that God put us together, it's just weird," Strasser said.
In recent months, however, the strength of their relationship was put to the test as Docilis' condition worsened.
"My place [camp] burnt down Feb. 24," Docilis said. "By the beginning of March, I started feeling it come on. By the end of April, I could barely make it to Burger King. It was taking me 20 to 30 minutes just to go to the salon. I started going to the hospital. I knew something was going on, but I didn't know what."
At first, Docilis said he was hesitant to get care. Previous mistreatment and stereotyping at hospitals had left a bad taste in his mouth.
"I figured nobody else would care, so why should I?" Docilis said. "You don't know what it's like to not feel wanted. I've felt as alone as ever in my life in the past few years."
Strasser and some of her workers caught wind that Docilis wasn't doing well. When they learned he had an infection, they began taking him to doctor appointments.
"When he got really sick, the fluids were up to his chest," Strasser said. "He would sit outside of my salon and moan and cry from pain. He gets mistreated in the hospital. When he became ill, I knew I had to jump in and help him, because he was dying."
Over the course of several weeks, Strasser made sure Docilis got the care he needed, with his most recent stint ending Monday after spending 12 days in the hospital.
"I wouldn't be alive if it weren't for her," Docilis said. "Had she not interceded, they would've pulled me out of those woods on a gurney."
Though he was able to get medical attention, the battle has not yet been won. According to Strasser, Docilis still needs open heart surgery or heart catheterization. Doctors, however, were hesitant to do so, fearing he'd end up back on the streets either way, so they sent him out of the hospital with a bottle of medication instead.
Now, Docilis is looking to find permanent housing so that he can properly care for himself.
After years of living on the streets — something he grew quite fond of — Docilis said he can't make it as a homeless person anymore.
"I can't do another winter," Docilis said. "It'll kill me. I was walking in this heat the past couple days, and today my chest was heavy. The hot we went through while I was in the hospital, I can't take that anymore. I can't do another season sick like this."
Strasser intended to have a permanent solution set up by the time Docilis left the hospital early this week, but all of her options fell through. She tried to get him into nursing homes and similar places, but he did not meet the criteria, she said.
Paul Stensrud, director at Exit 0, paid for a week's stay at the Star Motel in Clarksville. Strasser amassed an additional $1,800 through a Facebook fundraiser. With the money, she hopes to find something better for Docilis.
"He mentioned a camper," Strasser said. "Now, we've found one for like $2,500. If I could talk them down, we don't have to have a payment every month. Just a lot fee of $150 a month. That's easy. He's not going back to the street again."
With all of the help he's been receiving, Docilis has started to see himself differently.
"I was raised to believe I was worthless," he said. "Come to find out, I'm not. I love me now, and I never loved me before. Before I came to New Albany and started trying to be the man Sapien instead of the man Richmond, I started loving me. I didn't before. That's a hard thing to do, to love something you despise."
His relationship with Strasser and her family, Docilis has a newfound faith in the world. Now, he said he finally understands what it means to love and to be loved.
"I never knew what love was, ever," Docilis said. "I've never experienced family or true family love until her, her husband and her kids came along. I'm Uncle Sapien, and you don't know how good that feels. Because all I know is hatred, and it feels good to get back what I've always tried to give out. People do care. I lost faith in humanity. I gained it back."
