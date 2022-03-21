NEW ALBANY — A New Albany business owner is showing his support for Ukraine by donating proceeds from flag sales to relief efforts.
Pete Good is the owner of Big Value, a business at 1101 E. Spring St. that includes the sales of American-made flags and signs. Last week, Good began offering Ukrainian flags and T-shirts with the words “Support Ukraine.”
Good said the manufacturers of the heavy duty nylon flags gave Big Value a “fantastic deal,” which helps the business donate the profits to the relief efforts. Proceeds are going to the American Red Cross and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Ukrainians affected by the war.
The flags cost $29.95, and shirts cost $25. Good is donating $10 out of those sales to the relief efforts.
Good was alarmed to see the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he wants to do something to help.
“I get very upset that they’re killing kids over there,” he said.
Big Value has been open 48 years. In addition to the flag and sign business, the operation also includes advertising and promotions.
“A lot of people asked us, where can we get the Ukrainian flag, so I said, you’ve come to the right place,” Good said. “We’re donating every penny back of our profit, and each time we sell a flag, we can buy another flag.”
In the past week, Good has seen a big response, and he has sold a couple of dozen flags, he said.
“We got the first shipment of flags in last Monday, and we were sold out Monday afternoon,” he said. “I got another order of flags Thursday, and we’ve got like 12 left of that order. They’re selling — people are asking, people are calling, and a lot of people know us as a flag store.”
Good has displayed the Ukrainian flag in the window of the store and on a pole outside the store, which has helped bring people in, he said.
“This is response we’ve gotten without even promoting it,” he said. “All we did was put the flag outside. I opened up 10 a.m. last Monday morning and put the flag out, and by 10:15, they were already in here. People want to help, and by putting the flag out, it shows that they are helping, they are trying to help.”
“I’ve been doing this 48 years, and it makes me feel good we can help in some small way,” he said.
